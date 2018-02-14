Club Med to Plan Next Meeting

Club Med members listen intently to the information about being physician's assistants. Guest speakers from IU spoke on the subject at the club's last meeting on Monday.​

Club Med members listen intently to the information about being physician's assistants. Guest speakers from IU spoke on the subject at the club's last meeting on Monday.​

Club Med leaders said they are planning their next meeting after the success of their last meeting, which occurred this monday after school. Sponsor Alyssa Mastin and co-president Kate Adaniya are not sure when the next meeting will be or what exactly they will do.

Sponsor Alyssa Mastin said “I think (the leaders) are still deciding what they will do. This meeting was so great that I’m really looking forward to whatever they do.”

Both Adaniya and Mastin said they thought the last meeting was enjoyable and informative.

Adaniya said, “We had some students come in who were in medical school. They talked about being physician’s assistants, which is something new that most people don’t consider when they think about the medical field.”