TechHOUNDS concludes build season, finishes robot

This Friday, Feb. 16, marks the end of TechHOUNDS build season, in which members have six weeks to build a robot. According to Laura Dobie, student lead and senior, the club will meet every day this week in order to finish the robot in time.

“It’ll get done,” Dobie said. “It always does, but there’s just a little bit of stress time at the end.”

According to teacher mentor Zachary Bonewit, the TechHOUNDS will have little down time between the end of build season and the start of competition season.

“Once build season wraps up, that’s when our competitions will start,” Bonewit said. “They usually start in early March and they’ll carry through to about late April.”