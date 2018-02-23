Share the Music to conduct club meeting on March 27
March 1, 2018
Share the Music will have its next meeting on March 27. Anna Li-Harezlak, Share the Music vice president and junior, said there will be an executive meeting March 6 to start planning for next year.
“We’re going to have an executive meeting that will determine the board for next year,” Li-Harezlak said.
Additionally, Share the Music will have its next venue on March 4. Maggie Hite, Share the Music sponsor and performing arts teacher, said the venues are still performing well.
Hite said, “This year, we seem to have many more members, so there will likely be more diversity in our venue performances compared to last year.”0
