Indie Coffee Roasters Review

With the new coffee shop, Indie Coffee Roasters, opening in downtown Carmel, editors Selena Liu and Carson TerBush took a trip there during late start to sample their coffee and pastries.

Selena: I would recommend that anyone who enjoys a good beverage and dessert visit Indie Coffee Roasters! However, if you are someone who can not handle a strong, bitter coffee, stay away from the espresso beverages. The atmosphere of the shop was relaxing but also busy, seating was fairly compact and it could be hard for some people to enjoy the experience.

Being a person who almost exclusively drinks Starbucks coffee, I was pleasantly surprised by the latte that I ordered. I had expected a latte that was on the creamier side with perfect balance between sweet and bitter but the espresso flavor was overpowering to the point that it was all that I could taste. Additionally, the chocolate shot I had ordered did not help sweeten the drink, as it was also overpowered by the espresso. Even with this shattered expectation, I enjoyed the experience that the drink offered, as it expanded my knowledge about coffee.

However, the real MVP of the experience was the scone. It was buttery, flaky and moist, with accents of dark chocolate throughout. The small pieces of almond added a delightful crunch, while the subtle taste of coconut was present in every bite. The scone was a perfect accompaniment to the harsh taste of the latte, and I definitely recommend trying it.

The drinks offered were different from the “mainstream” drinks of Starbucks, offering instead the basic espresso beverages. The menu contained significantly fewer options than the popular coffee chain; its appearance also didn’t leave much option for variety, simply stating the items in a very concise manner.

Carson: Indie Coffee Roasters definitely adds a family-friendly, convenient and high-quality presence to the restaurant scene of downtown Carmel.

The caramel latte I ordered, while definitely pricey, was flavorful but not overly sweet. While many coffee places automatically include such an overpowering amount of flavoring syrup that the beverage becomes less of a coffee drink and more like sugar water, Indie Coffee Roasters preserved the actual taste of the coffee with just a hint of vanilla, a decision I appreciated. While Selena and I ordered to-go cups since we had to get to class, the baristas also offered latte art in their in-house mugs, a trendy and impressive talent. The scone was also delicious: flaky and sweet, and it tasted even better dipped in the coffee.

The interior mood of the store was cute as well, with a mixture of different kinds of tables, armchairs and various other furniture, providing many areas for customers to sit, in groups large or small. The decor was clean and tasteful, and they also offer various merchandise with their dog logo (though it is very expensive).

With its location about a block away from the school, Indie Coffee Roasters is the ideal caffeine stop on late start days; I was able to quickly walk to my first period in about five minutes. Additionally, the family feel of the place was endearing and made me feel good about supporting a local business, especially one so integrated in the center of Carmel. My one complaint is the high price, but especially since I know I’m supporting a local business, I don’t feel too bad about spending a little extra since I don’t go out for coffee very often. I definitely enjoyed my trip to Indie Coffee Roasters and will be visiting on late starts in the future!