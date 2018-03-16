Health center involvement in school blood drive

Kandyce Hardie sits in the health center on her computer. Hardie scrolled through updates of spring blood drive plans.

The health center continues to provide a healthy place for students as RN Kandyce Hardie works to equip for the end of the school year. As the end of the school year nears, the health center prepares for involvement in the spring blood drive.

Hardie said via email, “We will assist in recovering students during the spring blood drive in order to make sure they are in the appropriate condition to return to class.”

Sophomore Sam Saliba said, “ I plan to donate blood to the spring blood drive and knowing the health staff will be there makes me feel comforted.”

Hardie said, “We will continue to provide a helping hand for our students in need of health or emotional related assistance.”