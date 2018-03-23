Your source for CHS news

Pinnacle to work on yearbook supplement

March 25, 2018Leave a Comment

Pinnacle staff members and sophomores Emma Uber and Samantha

Pinnacle staff members have officially finished producing the 2017 to 2018 yearbook, and they are currently working on its supplement.

According to Pinnacle adviser Nicole Laughrey, “Everyone who purchased a yearbook will be receiving its supplement. They are sold together.”

The supplement includes photos from events that were not covered in the yearbook. This includes events from the spring semester such as spring sports.

Emma Uber, Pinnacle staff member and sophomore, said, “This is my first year on yearbook staff, so I do not have any prior experience of making a supplement. But, I think that it is a good opportunity to cover things that we can’t cover in the actual yearbook. We will work hard towards maintaining a good quality when we produce this year’s supplement.”

The yearbook and its supplement will be distributed during finals week. Yearbooks that are not claimed by Jan. 1 will be claimed as CHS property and may be resold. Therefore, it is necessary for students to pick up their copy of the yearbook before this time. By Harini Ravichandran

Click here to learn more about Pinnacle.

