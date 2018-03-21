Maintenance staff to clean chillers for use
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
More from Online Only
The maintenance staff is working on cleaning the school’s chillers in order to make sure they are in working condition for the coming warmer season.
“Water runs through the chillers on its way up to the cooling tower on the roof,” maintenance foreman Mike Wyatt said. “Because (the chillers) haven’t been used all winter, they’re really dirty, and they don’t work when they’re dirty.” He said the custodians have to clean out the dirt and grime build up in order to put the chiller back in working condition.
“All this work goes on behind the scenes and its really cool,” freshman Calina He said. “Something that seems as simple as air conditioning actually requires a lot of work to be put in to it.” By Lillian He0
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.