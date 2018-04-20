DECA to plan for ICDC
April 20, 2018
April 20, 2018
Qualifying DECA students are preparing for the international competition (ICDC) in Atlanta, Ga. scheduled for April 21 to 24.
Laura Cardamon, DECA co-sponsor and business teacher, said students are practicing for ICDC through newly purchased resources.
“What we’re doing next week is we are having students come in to take practice exams using a software program that we just purchased,” Cardamon said. “We are really excited to see how well these kids will do at ICDC.”
Junior Kate Reinke said although she qualified for ICDC last season, this will be her first year attending the event.
“(I am excited for) the competition aspect of ICDC as well as taking the experience I gained from this event and building it on to next year so I can be successful,” Reinke said.0
