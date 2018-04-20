DECA to plan for ICDC

Sophomore Roshan Mahesh works on his written paper for the upcoming ICDC competition. DECA students have utilized their SRT time to prepare for competitions as well as gain feedback from the teachers.

Qualifying DECA students are preparing for the international competition (ICDC) in Atlanta, Ga. scheduled for April 21 to 24.

Laura Cardamon, DECA co-sponsor and business teacher, said students are practicing for ICDC through newly purchased resources.

“What we’re doing next week is we are having students come in to take practice exams using a software program that we just purchased,” Cardamon said. “We are really excited to see how well these kids will do at ICDC.”

Junior Kate Reinke said although she qualified for ICDC last season, this will be her first year attending the event.

“(I am excited for) the competition aspect of ICDC as well as taking the experience I gained from this event and building it on to next year so I can be successful,” Reinke said.