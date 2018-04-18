Aquatics center looks ahead to triathlon on April 22
April 18, 2018
The aquatics center is looking ahead to the Carmel Sprint Triathlon, which will take place on April 22, according to aquatics center director Nicole Bills. “The triathlon is a family-friendly experience for both beginners and experts, and it will be a great experience for everyone who can make it,” Bills said.
Lifeguard and junior Kailani Knox said the triathlon is a great opportunity for families of all skill levels. “It’s a great event and will be a good way to spend a Sunday for swimmers of all ages,” Knox said.
The aquatics center is also hosting the Spring Fling, their first long course meet, on the first weekend of May, according to Bills. Additionally, Bills said there was another lifeguard recertification class at the end of May. By Ameya Belamkar
