FCCLA Members Prepare for Nationals

Senior and FCCLA President, Danielle Rothchild prepares for a business test with her foundation in mind for Nationals. “I’m really proud of my foundation and I hope to continue throughout college.”

Spring district meetings have not been announced as of this month, however FCCLA members will attend to discuss with other chapters on behalf of the upcoming national competition.

“We’re really excited for Nationals which is going to be in Atlanta this July.” Said Taylor Gorman, FCCLA Culinary officer. National Leadership Conference registrations will be due on May 1 for members to be able to attend Nationals. For state advisers, their national packet will be due May 31, which is the last day of the school year. Hotel registrations will also be due by May 15, however FCCLA members are highly encouraged to book rooms early before they sell out.

“For me I will be doing my last national competition this year, and I’ll be presenting my foundation to the judges.” Said

FCCLA president and senior Danielle Rothchild. “Danielle Cares For Chairs”, is Rothchild’s most prominent role as part of FCCLA in which she sells bread clips to recycling plants in exchange for money which she uses to buy wheelchairs for the disabled.