Do Something Club to visit a nursing home on April 27
April 25, 2018
Do Something Club met after school on April 24 to finalize the details for the club’s remaining projects for the school year. According to club sponsor James Ziegler the club has four main projects planned for the rest of the semester.
“We have a nursing home trip planned on April 27 at Summer Trace Nursing Home,” Ziegler said. “From May 14 to May 18, we are putting on a canned food and toiletries drive for the Hoosier Veterans Assistance Foundation (HVAF), so at our meeting on April 24, we (began) to decorate the boxes and make flyers for the canned food drive.”
According to Ziegler and Samantha Kadinger, Do Something club member and junior, the club is also planning a plastic bag collection and another breast cancer fundraiser.
“For one of our current projects, we’re trying to collect plastic bags and crochet them into sleeping mats for the homeless. It’s still in its early stages, but we’re working on it,” Kadinger said. “We are also planning a fundraiser for breast cancer since some teachers at CHS have been recently diagnosed.”
Ziegler said he hopes these fundraisers will have a positive impact on the community.
“For the nursing home, the goal is giving residents an opportunity to have some young people in the building, and especially since a lot of people in the nursing homes don’t always get visitors, we want to make sure that they know that people are thinking of them,” Ziegler said. “For the canned food drive, ideally it’d be nice if we could, in terms of canned food and toiletries, collect a couple of thousand items, because we’ve got 5000 students here, so if everyone or even every other person in the school brought one item, we could have a pretty sizable donation.”
