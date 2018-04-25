TechHOUNDS prepares for end-of-year banquet, raises funds for next year

Megan Singer, Sam Bruns and Laura Dobie, TechHOUNDS members and seniors, set up for a meeting. TechHOUNDS will conclude its school year with a banquet and its Chairs of a Different Color fundraiser.

After placing fifth in the world at the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (F.I.R.S.T.) Robotics World Championships in Detroit, TechHOUNDS is preparing for its banquet later this month and fundraising for next year.

“We have our banquet coming up pretty soon; I’ve been making trophies for that,” Megan Singer, Electrical Lead and senior, said, “And we have Chairs of a Different Color, where we paint a whole bunch of chairs that the manufacturing class built and we sell them to the community and get fundraising for that. It also helps us get sponsorships for next year.”

According to teacher mentor Zachary Bonewit, the TechHOUNDS members deserve some time to wind down after a long two months of competition.

Looking ahead to next year, Singer said she encourages those interested in and willing to commit to TechHOUNDS to join.

Singer said, “It’s a lot of fun, and there’s a place for everyone.”