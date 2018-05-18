DECA reflects on past competition season

Dominick Sanford, DECA member and senior, takes a student's order in the Carmel Café. Sanford said, "The Carmel Café is a great way for students like me to gain valuable experiences in different areas of business."

After its completion of the International Career Development Conference (ICDC), DECA ends its competition season for this school year.

Laura Cardamon, DECA co-sponsor and business teacher, said she is pleased with the outcomes of the students throughout each competition.

“The accomplishments of the kids this school year at the state-level competition and even at ICDC were just some of my highlights (of the season),” Cardamon said. “Our only goal for next year is to get more people to place at ICDC.”

Meredith Black, DECA member and senior, was one of many DECA students who placed in the Top 10 of their event at ICDC. She said through her participation in DECA, she has gained many valuable life lessons and experiences.

“(DECA) is something that gives you experiences that you wouldn’t find in the classroom,” Black said. “Not only does it give you real world skills in business but it also helps improve communication among others which is very important for life after high school.”