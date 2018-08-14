School Resource Officers work to restrict access to open doors before, after school

School Resource Officer (SRO) Scott Moore reviews an email sent to all SROs at CHS regarding restricted access to CHS entrances in the morning. Moore said these measures are important because they will improve school safety both during and after school hours.

School Resource Officers (SROs) are working to implement new safety measures at CHS by restricting the number of doors open both before and after school. Starting Sept. 4, students and staff can only enter the school through Doors 1, 4, 7 , 9, 13, 21, 22 and 29. SROs will open these doors at 7 a.m. each day and guard them until school begins. After school, starting at 3:30 p.m., all entrances except Doors 1, 13, 17 and 21 will be locked.

According to SRO Scott Moore, these measures will make the school safer during school hours. However, it will be more difficult to uphold these policies after school.

“After school hours are going to be hard, because staff is gone. Obviously, this is something we’ve looked at before; when school’s out here and there’s clubs and public access to the pool, it’s really hard to regulate who comes and goes during all hours. But that’s something we’re looking to change during school hours for sure,” Moore said.

Vincent Chang, senior and member of the men’s cross-country team at CHS, said this is important because he believes it is too easy it is to enter the school.

“After (cross-country) practice, or if I’ve forgotten textbooks in my locker over the weekend or something, it’s really easy for me to get back into the school. So, for security issues, I think (these measures are) really good,” Chang said. By Alanna Wu