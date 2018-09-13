AVID starts year by learning about public speaking

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

With school starting over the last couple of weeks, the AVID program has also began its teaching. This quarter, teachers will be focusing on teaching students public speaking skills. Jamie Newcomer, AVID coordinator, believes that making sure the teaching that occurs in an AVID classroom, and the teaching that occurs in any of the core classes, is matched up.

She said, “We tailor what we’re doing in class to meet the needs of what they are doing in their core classes, because AVID really supports what’s going on in their core classes. For first quarter, we are working on speaking skills and being a good public speaker, because tenth grade year in English, they have to do a lot of projects and presentations in front of the class.”

Sophomore Bingham “Bing” Hudson said, “It’s helpful learning the same thing in both classes because it can be more practice for me.” By Pranav Jothirajah