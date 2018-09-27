Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Menu

Champions Together to conduct soccer clinic Oct. 5

Co-sponsor+Bruce+Wolf+waves+papers+at+Champions+Together+members+during+a+meeting.+He+said%2C+%22I+encourage+you+to+get+involved+even+when+it%27s+difficult+to+get+involved.%22
Co-sponsor Bruce Wolf waves papers at Champions Together members during a meeting. He said,

Co-sponsor Bruce Wolf waves papers at Champions Together members during a meeting. He said, "I encourage you to get involved even when it's difficult to get involved."

Co-sponsor Bruce Wolf waves papers at Champions Together members during a meeting. He said, "I encourage you to get involved even when it's difficult to get involved."

Angela Qian
October 1, 2018
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Oct. 5, Champions Together will conduct a unified soccer clinic at the Murray Stadium from 4 to 5:15 p.m. The club will invite players from the men and women’s soccer teams and have them train with the unified athletes.

According to co-club sponsor Bruce Wolf, “An individual with a disability is referred to as a unified athlete. An individual without a disability is referred to as a unified partner.”

The soccer players will do stations such as dribbling and shooting along with unified athletes, according to Emily Elzinga, co-president of Champions Together.

Elzinga said, “(They train together) to introduce the kids with intellectual disabilities to new sports and get the involved into activities.”

Getting involved is important. During a club meeting, Wolf said, “Please get involved. Things are happening really fast. We’ve filled our plates.” By Angela Qian

0

Related Posts:

Tags: , , , , ,

About the Writer
Angela Qian, Feature Reporter
Hi! My name is Angela Qian, and I’m a writing coach and second-year feature reporter. Last year, I was also a beats editor. Outside of HiLite, I’ve been a competitive gymnast for 10 years, and I participate in clubs such as UNICEF, Key Club, and TEDxCHS. You can see some of my previous works here.
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.