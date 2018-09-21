FCCLA Prepares for Fall Leadership Rally on Thursday

O’Connor prepares to set up a presentation for the FCCLA call-out meeting. O’Connor and several other FCCLA members will attend a leadership event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway next month.

FCCLA have met three times since their call-out meeting on Aug. 30. They are making scrunchies for their homecoming booth on Friday; this is their first community service activity. FCCLA raised funds at the Carmel International Arts Festival last Saturday, and will participating in the Fall Leadership Rally on Thursday. The rally will take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“At every meeting, we are always doing something community service,” sponsor Nancy Spencer said. The chapter, however, had not started activities until last Thursday. “We need funds to start these activities, and we have just gotten started,” FCCLA Indiana president and senior Margaret O’Connor said.

O’Connor has turned her attention to the upcoming rally. The rally will be an all-day event, lasting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. FCCLA members will attend four sessions at the rally. There is a traffic safety session hosted by insurance agency State Farm, along with a communication session and a team-building session. The last session consists of a tour of the speedway.

“I will be at the communication session throughout the day. I will also be doing the opening and closing and the formal things,” O’Connor said.

After the leadership rally, the chapter plans to participate in a bike safety on Oct. 6 at IU North Hospital. By Ashwin Prasad