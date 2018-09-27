Club Med to plan next meeting
September 29, 2018
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates
Club Med leaders have yet to plan their next meeting after finishing their last one, which featured suturing oranges, on Sept. 23 after school. Co-president and senior Mae Shu said, “As of right now, I am not sure what the next meeting will be or what we will feature.”
Shu said “(Suturing oranges) is just like a real life medical skill that (members) are going to need if they do want to go into the medical field. For most medical careers, you need to to know how to suture.”
Sponsor Alyssa Mastin said she also thinks that this activity was one that would help current students get a taste of what a professional in a medical career might expect.
She said, “Although they may not know how to really suture by the end of this, (members) can get an idea of what suturing is like and if that is something they want to pursue or not.”
While, both Shu and Mastin had expected the meeting to provide benefits for their members, they were surprised at the actual number of students that showed up.
Mastin said, “I was really surprised by how many students showed up. From what I saw, it was a pretty full house, which was really impressive and something that can probably be attributed to the new leaders that the club has.” By Tara Kandallu0
Hello, I’m Tara Kandallu, an associate editor for the Acumen, which is an themed newsmagazine that comes out every quarter. During my sophomore year on HiLite staff, I experienced being a News Reporter and an Online Copy Editor. Works from those positions and other forays into different parts of HiLite staff are to the right. When I am not spending my time at school or on the HiLite, I like to read, draw, and spend time with my friends and family.
