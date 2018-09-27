Club Med to plan next meeting

Co-president and senior Mae Shu and other leaders of the club prepared grapefruits for the suturing meeting. Shu said, "I really like that this meeting was kind of chill. We didn't have everything planned, but it still turned out well and people had fun."

Club Med leaders have yet to plan their next meeting after finishing their last one, which featured suturing oranges, on Sept. 23 after school. Co-president and senior Mae Shu said, “As of right now, I am not sure what the next meeting will be or what we will feature.”

Shu said “(Suturing oranges) is just like a real life medical skill that (members) are going to need if they do want to go into the medical field. For most medical careers, you need to to know how to suture.”

Sponsor Alyssa Mastin said she also thinks that this activity was one that would help current students get a taste of what a professional in a medical career might expect.

She said, “Although they may not know how to really suture by the end of this, (members) can get an idea of what suturing is like and if that is something they want to pursue or not.”

While, both Shu and Mastin had expected the meeting to provide benefits for their members, they were surprised at the actual number of students that showed up.

Mastin said, “I was really surprised by how many students showed up. From what I saw, it was a pretty full house, which was really impressive and something that can probably be attributed to the new leaders that the club has.” By Tara Kandallu