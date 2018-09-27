Principal Tom Harmas coordinates Homecoming parade viewing, new graduation pathways program

Principal Tom Harmas works at his desk. Harmas said recently he has been working on coordinating the Homecoming parade so all students can view it during Homecoming festivities and on implementing the new graduation pathways program at CHS.

CHS will implement a new graduation requirement system called graduation pathways this year, according to Principal Tom Harmas. Additionally, Harmas said he has been working with student government to coordinate student viewing of the Homecoming parade which has in the past only been viewed by community members. As the school year progresses, Harmas also said he is pleased with the impact of Culture of Care programs so far, especially with parents and the upcoming Teen Lures presentations during B2 on Oct. 1.

Harmas said graduation pathways is a progressive new policy that will allow students to graduate without passing previously required ISTEP+ tests, instead requiring separate tests including the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB).

“We just received the ASVAB (at CHS): some of our students took the ASVAB the other day. We’ve seen those back and a vast majority of our students passed ASVAB, so they don’t have to take ISTEP+ again, which is exciting,” Harmas said.

With the day of the Homecoming game approaching this Friday, Harmas said the Homecoming presentation at the end of school in the stadium will now incorporate the Homecoming parade, giving students the opportunity to view the parade rather than just community members as it has been in the past.

“I asked our (student government), ‘Is there any way that we can have our student body participate?’ I think they’ve worked together; they’ve collaborated to try to make that happen and try to make that happen the best way it possibly can,” Harmas said. “I’m excited about it. We’ll see after it happens the first time, and then we’ll reevaluate and try to figure out if we need to do something different or if this works.”

According to student body president Tim Metken, all students will proceed to the stadium at 2 p.m. in time to watch the parade, which will enter through the stadium around 2:15 p.m. This will allow CHS students as well as community members to view the parade for the first time, excluding the motorized vehicles that won’t be included within the stadium portion.

“We’re going to get to all see the parade, which is awesome,” Metken said. “Everything (in the parade) but the big vehicles. I hope people are kind of excited for that.” By Carson TerBush