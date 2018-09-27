ComedySportz develops team dynamic

Students prepare to audition for the ComedySportz team at the ComedySportz workshop. Ayden Stewart, ComedySportz member and senior, led the students in a series of improv exercises.

The ComedySportz team will conduct its first rehearsal on Oct. 5. The team’s main focus in this rehearsal is to get to know one another while learning the basics of comedic improv.

In terms of developing a team dynamic, ComedySportz sponsor Jim Peterson said he is confident the team will have a unique sense of chemistry.

Peterson said, “(The team dynamic is) always different because the team is different and so you get a different kind of feel just because of who is up there. You’ll see many of the same people from last year, but there’s gonna be some new people on the team so that kind of changes the dynamic.”

Piper Dafforn, ComedySportz captain and senior, said she is excited to see how new members will interact with veterans in the first practice.

Dafforn said, “We have a lot more kids who haven’t done a lot of theater before which I think will add a lot of new energy to the group.”

Ayden Stewart, ComedySportz member and senior, said he is also looking forward to a new team and a new dynamic.

Stewart said, “I’m really excited to experience all the fun and chaos with a new group of people. It’s so fun to watch all of the newbies experience everything we love.”