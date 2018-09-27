AVID plans for upcoming trips
October 2, 2018
With many upcoming trips scheduled for AVID, teachers have started work to prepare their students for the trips. Jamie Newcomer, AVID coordinator and English teacher, believes these trips are helpful for students of all levels.
Newcomer said, “We do one field trip per semester each year. So we do two each year. The freshman go to IUPUI and Butler. The sophomores are going to IU in the fall and Purdue in the spring. Junior year, they go to Miami of Ohio and they go to Ball State. They usually go to a big college fair where there are several colleges represented.”
Junior Finlay “Finn” Waugh has already been on one of these field trips, as during his sophomore year he visited Purdue through the AVID program.
“Last year I went on the Purdue trip and now I want to attend Purdue for college,” he said.
Waugh also agrees with Newcomer and thinks these college visits are helpful for students.
“Obviously going on these trips saves time as you don’t have to plan and go to these colleges on the weekend,” Waugh said. By Pranav Jothirajah0
