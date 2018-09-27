Accents, Ambassadors rehearse music, organize logistics for Choir Cabaret, Auction on Oct. 20

Choir members practice as a group after school in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium. Kouns said she hopes to see a large turnout at the Choir Cabaret and Auction.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Accents and Ambassadors are rehearsing choreographies and organizing logistical details for the Choir Cabaret and Auction on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Freshman Cafeteria.

According to director of choirs Kathrine Kouns, the Choir Cabaret and Auction is an engaging way to collect funds for travel expenses for the two show choirs Accents and Ambassadors.

“We’ve been using the Freshman Cafeteria for a few years now for the (Cabaret and Auction), and we dress it all up and make it look better than it usually does,” Kouns said. “We will be having lovely tables and linens and everything else decoration-wise, and we also do fancy desserts and drinks. We also have a bunch of incredible auction items that have been donated, not only by families within the choir, but also by businesses in the community; some of the choir students even donate their services such as babysitting hours.”

Kouns said the Cabaret and Auction will feature three hours of entertainment by the Accents and Ambassadors, which will perform both group numbers as well as solos, duets, and small-group numbers. She also said due to a large number of students who auditioned to perform solos, duets, and small-group numbers, the choir directors had to be more selective in choosing who was accepted.

Katie Rosio, Ambassadors member and senior, said she is looking forward to the Choir Cabaret and Auction because of the casual setting it provides for the Accents and Ambassadors to perform.

Rosio said, “I hope that the fundraiser itself is successful, but also that the performances go well and the event is enjoyable.” By Adhi Ramkumar

http://www.carmelchoirs.org