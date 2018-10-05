Carmel Electric Ensemble arranges first concert for Oct. 18

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Carmel Electric Ensemble has scheduled their first concert to be on Oct. 18 in the commons at 7:20 a.m.

The club has been practicing three set songs, one being “Libertango” by Astor Piazzolla.

“We are working the hardest on Libertango because the piece itself is challenging to get in tune and to play all the right notes, but also getting the tango feeling and having that musicality into the music while playing the instruments can be really challenging,” said Jiwon Yu, the club’s president.

As the ensemble has begun their year, the main focus has been to establish a “family,” as Yu words it, and also to play successfully in their practices and concerts. Both Yu and club sponsor Elisabeth Ohly-Davis agree that responsibility and bonding is a large aspect of the club, and with these key components being established in the ensemble they are hoping for a successful concert.

“I always feel like this group already happens to be friends, or at least they know of each other, and then they get pretty close pretty quick – I’m thrilled that people are interested in playing on electric instruments and interested in taking the leadership role of doing these things on their own,” said Ohly-Davis. By Kiersten Riedford