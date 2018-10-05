Carmel Dads Club fall sports season is ending at end of Oct.
October 15, 2018
Come Nov. 1, the Carmel Dads Club (CDC) fall sports season will come
to an end, and the winter basketball season will begin.
Jack Beery, President of CDC, said, “The highlights (of the fall season)
would be strong participation and tremendous sportsmanship.”
Maggie Killian, CDC soccer player and sophomore says she likes the
lower competitiveness of CDC; “It’s not as competitive as sports at
the high school, so you don’t have to be great at the sport to be on a
team, and that aspect of it kind of teaches you to work with all kinds
of people,” Killian said.
During the winter, CDC offers travel and recreational basketball, as
well as travel volleyball.
