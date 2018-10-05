Key Club to host a morning meeting on Oct. 31
October 17, 2018
Key Club leaders are planning on hosting a meeting on Oct. 31.
According to Katie Kelly, assistant sponsor for Key Club, meetings usually take place during late start in media center classrooms 3 and 4. Also, there will be another meeting in the freshmen cafeteria the same day in the afternoon until 4 p.m. While the meetings provide the same information, Kelly said there are different service projects at each meeting.
According to Abinay Devarakonda, Key Club secretary, there is a $15 club due and a code of conduct of form that will be required to officially join the club, but everyone is invited to come to the meetings. For distinguished graduate points, Devarakonda said that people need to complete 40 service hours.
¨Key Club provides a lot of great services opportunities for everyone¨ Devarakonda said.0
