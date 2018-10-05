Your source for CHS news

After fall concert, Ambassadors prepare for Cabaret, more

Kyle Barker, lead director of Ambassadors, shows his appreciation for the Ambassador's hard work. Barker spoke of how many things the Ambassadors have on their plate at the moment.

Emily Carlisle
October 17, 2018
The choir department’s fall concert was last Tuesday. Now that the fall concert is over, the Ambassadors have a much busier schedule. They plan to perform this weekend at their Cabaret show with the Accents (the all girls competitive show choir).

Kyle Barker, associate choral director and lead director of Ambassadors, said that the Ambassadors have a lot they need to accomplish in a short amount of time.

Barker said, “We have cabaret this weekend, then there is (Holiday Spectacular) which they have seven songs for, and we are just starting their competition set. So we have a lot of work to do on those things. I gave them a list of everything they have to do this semester and it was something like 15 songs.”

Gui Basso, sophomore and member of Ambassadors, said they are hard at work preparing for their upcoming events.

Basso said, “We just got all of our new music for (Holiday Spectacular) so we are working on that. Plus we have our cabaret this weekend.

