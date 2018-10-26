Club Med to plan next meeting after facing cancellations

Alyssa Mastin, Club Med sponsor and science teacher, works on her computer during SRT. Mastin said she leaves most of the planning of Club Med meetings to the officers, and often only needs to spread the word through the announcements and make her room available.

Alyssa Mastin, Club Med sponsor and science teacher, works on her computer during SRT. Mastin said she leaves most of the planning of Club Med meetings to the officers, and often only needs to spread the word through the announcements and make her room available.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Club Med leaders continue to plan their next meeting, after cancelling their last one, which would have featured a guest speaker. The club has faced two cancellations of their total four meetings since their call-out.

Alyssa Mastin, club sponsor and science teacher said, “I think (the officers) just have to work (the schedule) out. Doctors are very busy people and they come very last minute. I think (the leaders) are just getting a system worked out. They are all new officers, so it just takes time.”

While, both Mastin and Victoria Moss, a Club Med member and senior, expect that the club will figure out the schedule as time goes on, Moss said if their continue to be cancellations, the club might face a drop in members.

Moss said, “I think there is some unsureness and uncertainty (felt by club members) related to the schedule. Some probably think, ‘should I leave my schedule open after school on this Monday because there should be a Club Med meeting, but I don’t know about it?’ If (the cancellations) continue to be an issue, I think people would start coming to fewer meetings because they would be making plans to do other clubs. But, I think, so far, it is not a huge issue.”

Although the club has faced cancellations recently, Moss said she likes the club and the meetings that they have had so far.

She said, “I like the variety of activities. It is not always a speaker coming in and talking about (the medical field). There are also hands-on activities like suturing and that kind of thing.” By Tara Kandallu