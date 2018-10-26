Club Med to plan next meeting after facing cancellations
October 30, 2018
Club Med leaders continue to plan their next meeting, after cancelling their last one, which would have featured a guest speaker. The club has faced two cancellations of their total four meetings since their call-out.
Alyssa Mastin, club sponsor and science teacher said, “I think (the officers) just have to work (the schedule) out. Doctors are very busy people and they come very last minute. I think (the leaders) are just getting a system worked out. They are all new officers, so it just takes time.”
While, both Mastin and Victoria Moss, a Club Med member and senior, expect that the club will figure out the schedule as time goes on, Moss said if their continue to be cancellations, the club might face a drop in members.
Moss said, “I think there is some unsureness and uncertainty (felt by club members) related to the schedule. Some probably think, ‘should I leave my schedule open after school on this Monday because there should be a Club Med meeting, but I don’t know about it?’ If (the cancellations) continue to be an issue, I think people would start coming to fewer meetings because they would be making plans to do other clubs. But, I think, so far, it is not a huge issue.”
Although the club has faced cancellations recently, Moss said she likes the club and the meetings that they have had so far.
She said, “I like the variety of activities. It is not always a speaker coming in and talking about (the medical field). There are also hands-on activities like suturing and that kind of thing.” By Tara Kandallu0
Hello, I’m Tara Kandallu, an associate editor for the Acumen, which is an themed newsmagazine that comes out every quarter. During my sophomore year on HiLite staff, I experienced being a News Reporter and an Online Copy Editor. Works from those positions and other forays into different parts of HiLite staff are to the right. When I am not spending my time at school or on the HiLite, I like to read, draw, and spend time with my friends and family.
