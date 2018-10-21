Orchestras rehearsing for fall concert

Chloe Chui, member of Symphony Orchestra and sophomore, picks up her violin at the end of the school day to practice her instrument at home. In order to make sure all the students were practicing, the orchestra directors sent out reminders via text. “We put a practicing push on fall break,” director of orchestras Elisabeth Ohly-Davis said. “We sent out some remind texts to make sure we’re all set to go.”

Chloe Chui, member of Symphony Orchestra and sophomore, picks up her violin at the end of the school day to practice her instrument at home. In order to make sure all the students were practicing, the orchestra directors sent out reminders via text. “We put a practicing push on fall break,” director of orchestras Elisabeth Ohly-Davis said. “We sent out some remind texts to make sure we’re all set to go.”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The CHS orchestras will be playing at their first concert of the school year on Oct. 18, and the concert will feature all orchestras at this school. According to director of orchestras Elisabeth Ohly-Davis, the orchestras have been rehearsing on stage this week so that they can know what to expect during the actual concert.

“We’re practicing on the stage on Wednesday and Thursday during class,” Ohly-Davis said. “We’re just putting the final touches.”

At this concert, the freshman orchestras will be playing music that accompanies a film, so the freshmen will be rehearsing with stand lights and a new screen as well.

According to Chloe Chui, member of Symphony Orchestra and sophomore, everyone in orchestra has been working hard during class and after school rehearsals to prepare for the concert.

“We’ve been mainly focusing on making sure that (the music) is very clean and polished and that the intonation and the rhythms are all together,” Chui said. “I’m pretty excited for this concert, especially since it’s the first concert of year.”

To promote the concert, Electric Orchestra will be playing in the commons on Thursday. By Wendy Zhu