AVID juniors return from college visit

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Over the last week, juniors in AVID visited Miami University located in Ohio. Students visited the university and spent time exploring the campus and the college. They also learned about more specific aspects of Miami University, such as the programs that are offered and what is needed to get accepted.

Ian Moore, junior and AVID student, reflects back on the trip and believes it was very helpful and taught him many things about college in general.

He says, “I learned what it is like inside a college, what it is like to be a college student, and some of the requirements to become one.”

Jamie Newcomer, AVID coordinator and English teacher, believes that the field trips are helpful for getting AVID students into college

Newcomer says, “We take time to visit (colleges) so that they can identify what kind of colleges they want to go into.” By Pranav Jothirajah

https://www.avid.org/