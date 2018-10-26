Chess Club continues recreational play

As of this month, the Chess Club is meeting to play games and improve strategy.

“Right now, it’s just playing games with them. That’s kind of how I gauge the skill throughout the year,” said president and senior Julian Knudson.

The Chess Club culminates in a statewide tournament in March, for which Knudson will form two teams of his most skilled players. He continues to correct members’ strategy during play.

“If I’m playing with someone and they make a mistake I can certainly try to teach them what they’re doing wrong,” he said.

Pranesh Monda, club member and sophomore, said he joined the club for “time away from school.” He also said students can join “to increase their mathematical thinking.”

Robert Holman, sponsor of the Chess Club, defers all decisions to students. By Riley TerBush