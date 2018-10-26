Choirs reflect on Fall Concert, prepare for Holiday Spectacular
November 8, 2018
The fall concert was on Oct. 9.
Director of choirs Katherine Kouns said, “It was a huge success. The students really sold their performance, and everyone did a great job. I loved the piece that our Accents performed with our Camerata orchestra. It was absolutely beautiful and I was thrilled that we were able to collaborate.”
Now, both students and teachers are preparing for Holiday Spectacular, which will run Dec. 6 through Dec. 9. Currently, students are rehearsing in class, and out of school rehearsals start Nov. 10 for the choirs.
Steven Kelly, New Edition member and senior, said, “I’m excited. It’s going to be my last Holiday Spec because I’m a senior, and it’s always been pretty fun, it’s just so stressful leading up to it.”
Among the new changes to the show is the song that will be sung by the choir staff, as well as a guest reader for a portion of the show. The set for the show has also undergone redesigning.0
