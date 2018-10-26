Ambassadors continue to assemble set, songs for Holiday Spectacular

Kyle Barker, lead director of Ambassadors, plays through one of the Ambassadors' songs for Holiday Spectacular. Barker said that Ambassadors had many songs in the show to prepare.

The students in Ambassadors work towards one of their biggest goals for the year, Holiday Spectacular (Spec). This is Carmel Choir’s 27th year putting on this holiday classic. Spec showcases every choir in the program through a number of songs including only one group and a few where the entire program of over 500 students take the stage. Not only is the group preparing for Spec, it was also chosen to perform at St. Luke’s Christmas concert.

Kyle Barker, associate choral director and lead director of Ambassadors, said that they have a lot of music that they are currently working on to prepare for these events.

Barker said, “We have lots of music for Holiday Spectacular that we are working on, both lyrics and choreography for that. And we are also performing at the St. Luke’s Christmas concert. They always choose one high school choir for that and (Ambassadors) was picked to perform this year.”

Gui Basso, junior and member of Ambassadors, said that Spec is the group’s main focus right now and that they are working on holiday music a lot.

Basso said, “We are still working on (competition) numbers. But we are really working on Spec stuff, like all the time.”