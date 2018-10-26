National Chinese Honors Society members participate in Single’s Day on Nov. 12

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Nov. 12, National Chinese Honors Society (NCHS) members celebrated Single’s Day, a new marketing holiday in China. The day, normally celebrated on Nov. 11, is symbolic of the ones in 11/11, a constant reminder of how Asian bachelors are still single. Students at CHS watched videos, ate snacks and played Kahoot in celebration of the anti-Valentine’s Day.

Tungfen Lee, NCHS sponsor and Chinese teacher, said this is a great experience for students looking to learn more about modern-day Chinese holidays.

She said, “Single’s day is a really nice opportunity for students to participate in new and fun things. This is the first time we’ve held this celebration at Carmel High School, and it opens people up to new cultures.

Vice President Mark Anderson had similar views when speaking to students at the club.

He said, “Single’s Day may seem like a huge marketing ploy created by companies in order to gain profits, but it’s actually a pretty neat holiday. It’s a good time for single people who aren’t worried about being in a relationship, especially in a place like China where there can be a lot of cultural pressure put on such things.”

Both Lee and Anderson said the holiday is a good way to meet new people in NCHS.

Lee said, “The events held by NCHS are not just for people that are members of the club. All types of people are welcome whenever we have a celebration like this.”