Counseling center prepares for STEM Majors and Careers Fair on Nov. 29

Senior Adi Majumdar and the counseling center are preparing for the STEM Majors and Careers Fair on Nov. 29. This event will be in the freshman cafeteria. At the fair, Majumdar will share his experience through the program, Young Innovators Quest (YIQ), which helped Majumdar find a better path in STEM Careers along with the director of YIQ.

“I always wanted to be apart of STEM and (YIQ) helped me focus. During the fair, I’m going to share my experiences during the program and hopefully get other students to realize the grand opportunity they can get,” Majumdar said.

According to Melinda Stephan, college and careers programming and resources coordinator, at this fair students can see “over 40 academic colleges and programs and about 25 parents or professionals to represent their specific career path or experiences.” By Viyang Hao