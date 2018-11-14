Let’s Talk Club to change time, topic of future meetings

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Let’s Talk Club has decided to change their meeting to Wednesdays after school in the library and their next meeting will be Nov. 28. The club also decided to change its topic to secular society and role of religion in one’s community.

According to Selin Oh, founder and student leader of the Let’s Talk Club, “We are changing the date and the time just because a lot of people were not coming in the mornings.”

With the changing of the date and the addition of a new topic, the Let’s Talk Club want more students to participate in their session, as it helps students communicate with one another.

Terri Ramos, sponsor of Let’s Talk Club, said, “I think it’s a group of kids who are imaginative and who want to use their education to further academic discussion and just to get to know other people’s view.” By Karolena Zhou