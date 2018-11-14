CHS to implement new anonymous alert app, STOPit, in December

Superintendent Michael Beresford participates in "No-Shave November." Beresford hopes by not shaving he will be able to raise awareness for men's mental health.



As the Carmel Clay Schools district works to improve safety and mental health awareness, Superintendent Michael Beresford said STOPit should be a significant improvement upon the current anonymous alert system.

According to Beresford, STOPit’s advantages include two-way communication, hotline information and the ability to send photos, videos and screenshots.

“The administrators are practicing and learning how to use the app right now so they are ready for the rollout,” Beresford said.

Additionally, Beresford said the anonymous alert system is enhanced by the desire of CHS students to help each other.

“I get all the anonymous tips and lots of them are just students reaching out because they are worried about their friends. I think that culture of caring is great,” Beresford said.

Student body president Tim Metken agreed and said the success of the anonymous alert system is dependent on the students.

Metken said, “As a student body, we have to look for each other. The anonymous alerts are there so that we can help each other.”

Additionally, Beresford said he was participating in “No-Shave November” in order to promote men’s mental health awareness.

“I just want to make sure that everyone is taking care of themselves, physically and mentally. I can’t stand to imagine anyone suffering in silence,” Beresford said.

Beresford said he hopes not shaving will be fun and help break the stigma associated with men’s mental health.

Beresford said, “If you have a physical ailment, you will go treat it. I want mental health to be the same way. If you’re struggling, you get the treatment you need.” By Misha Rekhter

