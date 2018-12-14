Champions Together to conduct swimming relay Jan. 26
January 14, 2019
Champions Together (CT) will host their second annual Unified Swimming Relay at the Natatorium on Saturday, Jan. 26. According to the CT Unified Swimming Relay website, the relay will begin at 12:30 p.m. during a break in the Greyhound JV Classic, the junior varsity women’s swimming meet.
The club also has Unified Track applications due Feb. 1. According to Bruce Wolf, co-sponsor and assistant athletic director, the applications are for partners.
“It’s a great problem to have, but we have had literally hundreds of kids that want to do Unified Track and be a partner, and we just can’t manage that many people,” Wolf said. “We’re just trying to make sure everybody knows up front what it’s about and what the commitment is and that they are likely a good fit.”
Co-president and senior Emily Elzinga said there will be a meeting in March for those who make the team; however, the boiler room explosion has made planning for Unified Track difficult.
“If weather is bad, then (the Unified Track team) might not have a place to practice,” Elzinga said. “I’m not sure if they have an official start date.”
She said the next club meeting will be during first session SRT on Jan. 17 in the community room. By Angela Qian0
