Math Club members review past tests to prepare for competition

January 14, 2019
The Math Club members will began preparing for their next competition, the American Math Competition (AMC), during their next meeting on Jan. 15.
Co-president and senior Kevin Liu said, “We’re really only focused on the AMC right now. The way we’re preparing is mostly through looking at past exams and example problems.”
The AMC competition is followed by the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME). Qualifiers for the AIME competition are selected through the top 5 percent of scores on the AMC competition.
Sponsor and math teacher, Joseph Broman, said, “In order to get them in the right mindset for how the problems are worded and presented, we’ll be looking at past exams so they’re not tripped up by the wording. The AMC has its own type of wording, so we’re really trying to prepare them for that.”
The AMC competition will be held at CHS on Feb. 7 and Feb. 13. By Leslie Huang
