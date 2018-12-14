TechHOUNDS begins competitive build season by creating, strategizing robot build

TechHounds meets for announcements before breaking out into divisions. Zachary Bonewit, head coach of TechHOUNDS and engineering teacher, said the divisions are working on creating strategies for this year's robotic game.

TechHOUNDS will have meetings everyday after school from 3:15 to 6:30 in the engineering hallway classrooms. Zachary Bonewit, head coach of TechHOUNDS and engineering teacher, said the first half of the season will entail designing around the designated game, which is the task that the robot must do at competition.

“We have six weeks total to build, but this first week is figuring out what the next five weeks might entail,” Bonewit said. “For instance, our Robot Operations division is developing strategy and developing how they want to play the game and what the robot might look like to play a game that we’re presented with.”

Ethan Moran, public relations member and senior, said he agreed with Bonewit in that the team is still strategizing for the game. He also said he was confident in the results.

“As a team, we’re strategizing and figuring out what we’re going to do, what kind of robot we’re going to make. Each division is getting ready based off of that strategy and what they need to prepare,” Moran said. “I feel pretty confident based off of previous years, and we, as a team, already have some good ideas going. So based off of that, even not being part of directly building the robot, I still feel very confident that we’ll do this year.” By James Yin