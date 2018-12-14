Speech team members to work on judges’ critiques for next competition on Feb. 16
January 14, 2019
Filed under Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
According to Katelyn Wang, speech team member and sophomore, the next competition for the speech team will be Feb. 16 at Columbus East High School.
In order to prepare for this competition, team members are focusing on the critiques they have received from judges at their past meets, Wang said. The speech team had its last competition on Jan. 5 at Fisher’s High School; Wang said it went well and her teammates all feel pleased with their performance. A couple of students made it to semifinals, according to speech team sponsor Jacleen Joiner.
The speech team will meet next on Jan. 31 and work to improve in their weaker areas. In addition to focusing on their most upcoming meet, members of the speech team are all excited for the upcoming Sectional, State and District competitions, according to Wang.0
Hey, everyone! I’m Isabella White, an Entertainment Reporter and Beats Editor for the HiLite. I am also a member of Cabinet, a GKOM, a waitress at Bub’s...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.