Speech team members to work on judges’ critiques for next competition on Feb. 16

Speech team sponsor Jacleen Joiner works on her computer. Joiner said she is looking forward to the upcoming competitions this semester. “(I am most excited for) District, State and Sectional competitions to see how students have improved throughout the year,” she said.

According to Katelyn Wang, speech team member and sophomore, the next competition for the speech team will be Feb. 16 at Columbus East High School.

In order to prepare for this competition, team members are focusing on the critiques they have received from judges at their past meets, Wang said. The speech team had its last competition on Jan. 5 at Fisher’s High School; Wang said it went well and her teammates all feel pleased with their performance. A couple of students made it to semifinals, according to speech team sponsor Jacleen Joiner.

The speech team will meet next on Jan. 31 and work to improve in their weaker areas. In addition to focusing on their most upcoming meet, members of the speech team are all excited for the upcoming Sectional, State and District competitions, according to Wang.