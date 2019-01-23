World Language students to participate in state competitions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In early February, French and German students will participate in state level competitions at West Lafayette High School and Ball State University, respectively. Competitions are open to all students who are interested in competing in topics like geography, vocabulary, and singing in Indiana.

Andrea Yocum, chairperson of the World Language Department, said “We are doing state conferences which are the state competitions for foreign language students who want to compete at different levels. It’s a really good experience for students who are committed to a language and want to showcase their abilities.”

Dominick Baier, German student and sophomore, said that he is excited to participate in these competitions for the second time.

Baier said, “I like to participate in the cultural competitions because entertainment-wise they can be more fun and they also challenge me in what I’m doing.”