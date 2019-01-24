Mock Trial to compete Jan. 30

Zoe Edwards, Mock Trial witness and sophomore, reviews judges’ comments during a practice. “I have complete confidence in my lawyers and the other defense witnesses,” Edwards said.

The Mock Trial defense team will compete on Jan. 30 against Sheridan High School, according to Robert Browning, coach and business teacher. This will be its last competition for January and second competition of the 2018 to 2019 season; the first was on Jan. 16 against Hamilton Southeastern High School. Browning said newcomers like junior Becca Counen and sophomore Zoe Edwards will have their opportunity to participate in their first ever competition.

Edwards said she is the defense witness, Marion Roberts, in this season’s case: Addison Cowell v. Marion Roberts and Marbury Academy. She will compete on Jan. 30 along with the other members on the defense team, including junior Lina Waseem and freshman Laila Betancourt.

Edwards said, “Well I’m certainly nervous because I’ve never competed for Mock Trial before, but I know that I’ll be well prepared.”