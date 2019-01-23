Do Something Club sponsor James Ziegler talks with Samantha Kadinger, Do Something Club member and senior, about details for the club’s upcoming meeting. According to Ziegler, the club will meet Jan. 22 after school to plan their projects for this semester.

Do Something Club sponsor James Ziegler talks with Samantha Kadinger, Do Something Club member and senior, about details for the club’s upcoming meeting. According to Ziegler, the club will meet Jan. 22 after school to plan their projects for this semester.

Do Something Club sponsor James Ziegler talks with Samantha Kadinger, Do Something Club member and senior, about details for the club’s upcoming meeting. According to Ziegler, the club will meet Jan. 22 after school to plan their projects for this semester.

Do Something Club to meet today after school to discuss upcoming projects

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Do Something Club will meet Jan. 22 after school to discuss their upcoming projects for this semester, according to Samantha Kadinger, Do Something Club member and senior.

“We just finished up our projects last semester and we are going to meet to discuss our new projects,” Kadinger said.

While the club has no projects planned for sure for the near future, Ziegler said one project that the club will definitely do is a Walk-A-Thon in May to continue to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

“We’re going to be trying to do another Veterans Walk-A-Thon on May 11. We’re looking to expand this one to an entire community event to ultimately help us work towards our goal of raising $10,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project to help veterans with mental illnesses and PTSD,” Ziegler said. “So far we’ve been able to raise a couple thousand dollars for that cause and we’re hoping that we could raise our full goal with that event.”

Ziegler also talked about his personal motivation for raising money for veterans.

“I think that veterans, as much as we like to say we give praise to them as a country, we do a horrible job actually showing them support through action,” Ziegler said. “The number of veterans who are homeless as well as the number who commit suicide every year is honestly devastating to me, so I think we as a public need to do much more to provide support for those individuals.”