Following successful state competition March 5, DECA to prepare for ICDC in April

Junior Mohnish Pandey signs into a mandatory ICDC meeting before school on Mar. 12. Mohnish along with other members qualified for ICDC by placing at the top of their event at the state competition.

Junior Mohnish Pandey signs into a mandatory ICDC meeting before school on Mar. 12. Mohnish along with other members qualified for ICDC by placing at the top of their event at the state competition.

Junior Mohnish Pandey signs into a mandatory ICDC meeting before school on Mar. 12. Mohnish along with other members qualified for ICDC by placing at the top of their event at the state competition.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Students who placed in their event at the state-level competition will compete at the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Orlando on April 27 to 30.

After the last competition which took place early March, Laura Cardamon, DECA co-sponsor and business teacher, said she is pleased with the number of students who placed in their events.

“As a school, we usually do really well,” Cardamon said. “These students worked really hard to place and put a lot of time and effort into preparing for the competition.”

Although she did not advance to the international competition, junior Alyssa Smith said she hopes to learn from her scoring notes so that she can improve for next year and make it to ICDC.

“My partner and I got fourth place at the state competition, which is one place away from making it to ICDC,” Smith said. “Knowing what I’ll need to improve on will hopefully help me make ICDC next year.” By Natalie Khamis