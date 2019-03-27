Following successful state competition March 5, DECA to prepare for ICDC in April
March 30, 2019
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Students who placed in their event at the state-level competition will compete at the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Orlando on April 27 to 30.
After the last competition which took place early March, Laura Cardamon, DECA co-sponsor and business teacher, said she is pleased with the number of students who placed in their events.
“As a school, we usually do really well,” Cardamon said. “These students worked really hard to place and put a lot of time and effort into preparing for the competition.”
Although she did not advance to the international competition, junior Alyssa Smith said she hopes to learn from her scoring notes so that she can improve for next year and make it to ICDC.
“My partner and I got fourth place at the state competition, which is one place away from making it to ICDC,” Smith said. “Knowing what I’ll need to improve on will hopefully help me make ICDC next year.” By Natalie Khamis0
Hi everyone! My name is Natalie Khamis and I am a first-year news reporter and beats editor for the Hilite. When I'm not working on Hilite assignments,...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.