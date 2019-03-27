Your source for CHS news

National Chinese Honors Society members host Chinese yo-yo guest performer

Juniors Mary-Margaret Utter and Henry Liu pass back and forth a yo-yo outside of Mrs. Lee's Chinese class. They both plan on learning from the yo-yo master at the public library on Thursday to learn more advanced yo-yoing skills.
National Chinese Honors Society members host Chinese yo-yo guest performer

Sowmya Chundi
March 27, 2019
Filed under NEWS, Online Only, Recent Updates

On March 28, Chinese National Honors Society (CNHS) members are inviting a Chinese yo-yo performer to entertain at the Carmel Clay Public Library. The cultural event was created to gain awareness for Chinese culture among middle school students. The gathering will involve learning new artistic skills and hobbies that come from China.

Tungfen Lee, CNHS sponsor, said that yo-yoing is a traditional sport in Taiwan that is taught to all students in China as part of their curriculum in school.

Lee said, “This coming Thursday we have invited a Chinese yo-yo master to teach us more advanced skills. We are promoting Chinese culture through the community. Although our target audience is middle school students, anyone is welcome to come.”

CNHS secretary Evan Zhang said, “The idea with these cultural activities is to spread the culture of Chinese to students who are interested. The yo-yo is a very cultural part of Chinese society, so it is a good opportunity to gain awareness for students who might be interested in learning the language.”

1

