National Chinese Honors Society to host induction ceremony for new members today

On April 24, Chinese National Honors Society (CNHS) members are hosting an induction ceremony for new members of the club. The ceremony will involve honoring the students and naming new members who will be part of the club next year.

CNHS sponsor Tungfen Lee said “We will be awarding and honoring the students tomorrow for their involvement in the club. We will also be announcing the new officers of the club who will lead it next year.”

Molly Cai, CNHS member and junior, said that “I think the ceremony is a good way to showcase and gain interest for our club. And it’s always nice to be acknowledged for being part of a club, so hopefully the ceremony will encourage students to make next year successful.”