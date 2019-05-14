Teen Library Council applications now available

Young adult librarian Jamie Beckman works at the computer at the young adult center desk. Beckman and other young adult librarians at the Carmel Clay Public Library help work with the Teen Library Council.

Applications to join the Carmel Clay Public Library’s Teen Library Council (TLC) are now available. The TLC is an advisory board of students in 8th through 12th grade who meet monthly with the library’s young adult staff to discuss and give input on teen related programs and matters at the library. The applications are available online on the library’s website and must be turned in by May 31st. Jamie Beckman, young adult librarian at the Carmel Clay Public Library, said there are requirements for membership.

“Teen Library Council requires a commitment to attending one meeting per month during the school year. Reading and attending library programs outside of the meetings is also required,” she said.

Abby Carmichael, TLC member and senior, said “Now that applications are out for next year’s TLC, I’m reflecting back on the years I’ve spent on the council and what my legacy will be. I’m confident, though, that I have made a lasting impression and will be remembered fondly when I go next year.” By Adam Spensley