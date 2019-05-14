Greyhounds prepare for matchup against Center Grove

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Greyhounds boys lacrosse team is coming off of a 14-1 win over South Bend St. Joseph, and the win moves them onto 11-9 on the season. The Greyhounds travel to Greenwood, Indiana tomorrow to take on the Center Grove Trojans before they begin their playoff run. Jordan Walker, lacrosse midfielder and senior said that he’s excited to begin the playoffs. Walker said, “Most us have experienced being in the playoffs multiple times, but we’ve never done it as seniors so it’s definitely different and more exciting. It means more to me personally being a senior this year and I want to go out on a high note”.

Mac Cannon, lacrosse defender and senior said that while this season has had its trials, he’s ready for his team to peak and play very well. Cannon said, “This season has been up and down but as we come closer to the playoffs I do feel like our team is playing really well, and I think we will reach our peak when the playoffs roll around.”

The two teams face off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.