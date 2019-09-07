UNICEF to have call-out meeting Sept. 10

Carmel UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) will have its call-out meeting of the 2019-2020 school year on Sept. 10 in room F100 right after school

.

The club will also be holding its “trick-or-treat” initiative throughout September and October, according to club sponsor Jill Noel

.

She said members will bring orange boxes around the school to ask for donations, and the Carmel Cafe has partnered up as well, offering to donate some of the profit earned from “fall specials” drinks sold

.