UNICEF to have call-out meeting Sept. 10

Carmel UNICEF’s 2018-2019 officers and sponsor pose for a picture from the 2019 UNICEF Charity Ball. Club co-president Viha Bynagari said she hopes Carmel UNICEF will be able to raise at least $1000 by the end of the 2019-2020 school year, whether from another charity ball or other events such as booths at Homecoming, where club members will be selling boba. From left to right: Ayman Bolad, Riya Chinni, Muskaan Ramchandani, Jill Noel, Shubhi Sinha, Viha Bynagari [submitted photo from Carmel UNICEF]

Grace Xu
September 8, 2019

Carmel UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) will have its call-out meeting of the 2019-2020 school year on Sept. 10 in room F100 right after school. The club will also be holding its “trick-or-treat” initiative throughout September and October, according to club sponsor Jill Noel. She said members will bring orange boxes around the school to ask for donations, and the Carmel Cafe has partnered up as well, offering to donate some of the profit earned from “fall specials” drinks sold.  
 
According to Carmel UNICEF co-president Viha Bynagari, the club’s financial goal for the year is raising $1000, on top of broader goals to “fundraise, advocate, and educate.”
 
“For instance, last year, we had different ‘educate’ events at elementary schools where we did UNICEF’s kid power initiative,” Bynagari said. “For fundraising, we had our first annual charity ball. And for advocacy, we went down to Washington D.C. to attend the national student summit in March.”
 
Looking ahead to late September, Noel and Bynagari both added that the club would be selling boba at a Homecoming Booth. Noel also encouraged for a greater turnout at club call-out.
 
“I just hope we can get more people to join our club because it is a very, very important organization,” Noel said. “And the thing about UNICEF is that most of the money goes directly to the kids as opposed to the organization.”
