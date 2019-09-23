Carmel Clay Schools to offer informational Community Meetings regarding safety referendum

Riya Chinni
In anticipation of the option to vote for a safety referendum on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election, Carmel Clay Schools (CCS) is hosting informational nights at CHS, Clay Middle School, Carmel Middle School, and Creekside Middle School at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium on Sept. 24, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3.
Superintendent Michael Beresford will be discussing the factual information about the referendum. and said he is doing so to educate the Carmel community before the election.
“(The meeting) will be very (politically) neutral, and very factual,” Beresford said. “We’re the first and the only school district who is taking advantage of that law this election. It’s very focused because the referendum money that we collect from property taxes can only be spent on school resource officers and mental health support, training on school safety and mental health or equipment for school safety.”
David Woodward, Director of Student Services, said the goal of these informational meetings is to educate the community about the referendum and the use of money that property taxes will help raise.
“We want to be completely transparent about the intentions for the referendum and the potential benefits,” Woodward said. “We want our community members to feel comfortable with this process, and we want to be available to answer any questions that community members might have.”
